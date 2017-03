NY Watch NY City Council Caucus Condemns Firing of Employee In Pantaleo Leak Special To The Black Star News March 24,2017 Pantaleo -- the cop who lynched Garner with his arm Progressive Caucus Statement on Eric Garner Case Leak: The New York City Council Progressive Caucus is outraged over the abrupt removal of a New York City Civilian Complaint Review Board (CCRB) employee for leaking the disciplinary record of NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo. Officer Pantaleo has yet to receive appropriate disciplinary action...

US Politics HBO Vice: Racism In St. Louis Metropolitan Police Dept Special To The Black Star News March 24,2017 HBO Vice, the national weekly newsmagazine series, will tackle issues of racial bias within the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) and other police departments, both internally and in the communities they serve, in an episode to air this Friday, March 24, at 7:30 p.m. Details at http://www.hbo.com/vice/episodes HBO Vice producers interviewed board members of the Ethical Society of Police (E.S.O.P.), an association of...