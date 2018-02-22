twitter facebook instagram

You are here

HomeEntertainmentMusic

Buju Banton Releases New Amazon Original Song “Buried Alive”

Special To The ...October 24,2020
Writing about the song and its themes of struggle and perseverance Banton remarks, “No matter the obstacle - we rise, we stand,
-A +A
0

This week, Buju Banton released a new Amazon Original track “Buried Alive (acoustic),” an acoustic performance of a track originally featured on his recent album Upside Down 2020.

The song is available now to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music. Thursday Banton was live on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel performing a selection of his songs and answering fan questions from Jamaica.

Stream “Buried Alive (acoustic)” only on Amazon Music: http://amzn.to/BujuBanton

Watch Buju Banton’s live stream on Amazon Music’s Twitch Channel https://www.twitch.tv/amazonmusic

Writing about the song and its themes of struggle and perseverance Banton remarks, “No matter the obstacle - we rise, we stand, we survive.”

Jamaican-born singer Buju Banton became one of the most popular Reggae singers in Jamaica after rising to prominence in 1992 with two albums, Stamina Daddy and Mr. Mention. Banton subsequently broke the record for #1 singles in Jamaica, previously held by Bob Marley and the Wailers. His 2010 album Before the Dawn won a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album at the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards.

Amazon Music listeners can find Buju Banton’s “Buried Alive (acoustic)” on Reggae Revolution, Amazon Music’s playlist bringing fans the best new sounds of reggae.

Customers can also simply ask, “Alexa play the Amazon Original by Buju Banton” in the Amazon app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices.

Fans can also explore Buju’s iconic danchall discography by listening to the Buju Banton [RE]DISCOVER playlist.

In addition to Buju Banton, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.

For more information, please contact: Justin Schmidt (justin@missingpiecegroup.com) Joe Sivick (joe@missingpiecegroup.com) at Missing Piece Group (862) 234-0801

Tags: 
Buju Banton
“Buried Alive (Acoustic)”
Upside Down 2020
Stamina Daddy
Mr. Mention
Bob Marley and the Wailers
Before the Dawn
Amazon Originals
Amazon Music

Latest comments

  • Ann Garrison
    February 22,2018 @ 08:03 PM

    I think you have "Filtered HTML" turned on here. If you switch to "Full HTML," it will probably...

Also Check Out...

a new prosecutor who, attorneys for Taylor’s family hope, will handle the case differently than Kentucky Attorney General Daniel
US Politics
Breonna Taylor: calls rising for
Ivan Harrison Hunter, a 26-year-old apparent member of the “Boogaloo Bois," was charged with one count of rioting after his arre
US Politics
George Floyd: Boogaloo member
Congressional Black Caucus sent a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari on the state sanctioned violence against peaceful non-vio
Global Politics
#EndSARS: Bass, CBC, sends Letter
President Trump has damaged the Department of Homeland Security by politicizing its mission and denying it proper leadership
US Politics
House DHS chairman denounces Trump
Throughout decades of conflict in CAR, various armed groups and individuals have enjoyed impunity for crimes under international
Global Politics
Central African Republic: People
You have to learn more about your brothers. We've been talking to each other more about deep things.
Sports
George Floyd: Minnesota Golden
twitter facebook instagram

Black Star News has been producing stellar investigative journalism since 1997, including focusing on police brutality and other abuses targeting marginalized communities. We have broken several major stories. We welcome news tips to colin_b30@yahoo.com and mallimadi@gmail.com

We need your advertising support to produce strong journalism, especially during periods of economic instability, so please contact vernon@blackstarnews.com for advertising rates and long term packages.

All content is copyright Black Star News © 2020. All rights reserved.