Buju Banton Releases New Amazon Original Song “Buried Alive”

This week, Buju Banton released a new Amazon Original track “Buried Alive (acoustic),” an acoustic performance of a track originally featured on his recent album Upside Down 2020.



The song is available now to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music. Thursday Banton was live on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel performing a selection of his songs and answering fan questions from Jamaica.

Stream “Buried Alive (acoustic)” only on Amazon Music: http://amzn.to/BujuBanton

Watch Buju Banton’s live stream on Amazon Music’s Twitch Channel https://www.twitch.tv/amazonmusic

Writing about the song and its themes of struggle and perseverance Banton remarks, “No matter the obstacle - we rise, we stand, we survive.”

Jamaican-born singer Buju Banton became one of the most popular Reggae singers in Jamaica after rising to prominence in 1992 with two albums, Stamina Daddy and Mr. Mention. Banton subsequently broke the record for #1 singles in Jamaica, previously held by Bob Marley and the Wailers. His 2010 album Before the Dawn won a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album at the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards.

Amazon Music listeners can find Buju Banton’s “Buried Alive (acoustic)” on Reggae Revolution, Amazon Music’s playlist bringing fans the best new sounds of reggae.

Customers can also simply ask, “Alexa play the Amazon Original by Buju Banton” in the Amazon app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices.

Fans can also explore Buju’s iconic danchall discography by listening to the Buju Banton [RE]DISCOVER playlist.

In addition to Buju Banton, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.

