From the Art Archive: Vaughn "Akae Beka" Benjamin\Monterey Bay 2002

The great Reggae singer-songwriter Vaughn "Akae Beka" Benjamin would've been 51 this past week.

Greeting Sisters and Brothers, and all readers and viewers of the Black Star News, to our second installment of Black Star News' "From the Art Archive."

From the Art Archive features music, poetry, and any artistic expression created by artists of African descent. Because of the strong Pan-African leanings of the Black Star News, we showcase artists who exhibit that sensibility--many of whom will not be household names in the Hollywood and MTV mold.

In our second presentation, we remember the great Reggae singer Vaughn "Akae Beka" Benjamin, of the infamous Midnite Band from St. Croix, U.S.V.I.

Born on August 13, 1969, Benjamin was one of the most powerfully profound and prolific songwriters ever. There are, currently, 72 albums in Benjamin's discography. This puts him in a category by himself.

This week we remember this musical giant with this Midnite concert in Monterey Bay, California from 2002. The story of this concert is that the Midnite band fley to California after performing until around 4:00. It is said they were able to get to the concert just in time to take the stage.

The concert also features Vaughn Benjamin's brother, Ron, on keyboards; Phil Merchant, on bass; Dion "Bosie" Hopkins, on drums; and veteran guitarist Ras Abijah Hicks, on lead guitar.

For more information on Vaughn "Akae Beka" Benjamin, read the following Black Star News article written after Benjamin's passing here: https://www.blackstarnews.com/entertainment/music/midnite-reggae-band-co...